Caltrans: Rockslide cleanup resumes near Echo Summit; one-lane traffic control on Hwy 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans said Monday crews had resumed cleaning up after the rockslide that happened Friday on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

The area will be reduced to one-way traffic control while Caltrans removes more rock from the mountainside to prevent future slides in the area.

Highway 50 will also need some repairs, according to Caltrans.

One-way traffic has resumed this morning on Highway 50 over Echo Summit for additional clean-up and asphalt repair work from Friday's rockslide.

Traffic delays are expected last the next few days, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For current road conditions call 1-800-427-7623.