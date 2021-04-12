Caltrans: Rockslide cleanup resumes near Echo Summit; one-lane traffic control on Hwy 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans said Monday crews had resumed cleaning up after the rockslide that happened Friday on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.
The area will be reduced to one-way traffic control while Caltrans removes more rock from the mountainside to prevent future slides in the area.
Highway 50 will also need some repairs, according to Caltrans.
Traffic delays are expected last the next few days, according to the California Highway Patrol.
For current road conditions call 1-800-427-7623.