EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — A rockslide has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 50, Caltrans reported Friday.

The rockslide is located east of Echo Summit. Caltrans is currently closing traffic at Sly Park and will be on the scene all day Friday.

There is no reported estimated time of reopening.

#TrafficAlert UPDATE #2 (2 of 2): Detours for Eastbound traffic traveling on US-50 ~

From Bay Area: Take SR-88 east in Stockton to SR-88 south, then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe. #KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/J82hCuTpxK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

This is a developing story.