ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville residents came in droves Saturday, disposing of large amounts of waste for free at a “Dump Day” event hosted by Caltrans.

Caltrans District 3, the organizer of the event, announced in a tweet that over 260 vehicles showed up at Saturday’s event at the Roseville Maintenance Station.

Officials 100 appliances, 122 electronic waste items, 96 tires and 63 mattresses were collected along with 136 cubic yards of garbage.

The Roseville event was one of 11 “Dump Days” that Caltrans will host throughout the year. Saturday’s event was the first event held in Placer County.

The type of waste that is allowed at “Dump Days” are general household waste and garbage such as metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, untreated wood, and as well as landscape trimmings.

Electronic waste that’s allowed are televisions, computer monitors, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, and microwaves are also accepted on “Dump Days.” Only four electronic waste items are allowed per vehicle.

As for tires, those are typically dropped off and only six are allowed per vehicle. Caltrans also accepts concrete, dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick or construction materials, along with mattress box springs and futons.

Items that are not accepted on “Dump Days” are treated wood, asbestos, compressed gas, and hazardous waste of any type including paint, batteries, oils, aerosol cans, household chemicals, and corrosive waste.

According to Caltrans, “Dump Days” are organized to further the agency’s goal of keeping California’s highways clean from trash and the events are part of the Clean California Initiative.

There are currently five “Dump Days” events in Northern California left for the year, according to the Caltrans District 3 website.

Colusa County, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 737 North Seventh Street, Williams, CA, 95987

El Dorado County, Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3065 Blairs Lane, Placerville, CA 95667

Sutter and Yuba counties, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1001 North Beale Road, Marysville, CA 95901

Yolo and Sacramento counties, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1040 South River Road, West Sacramento, CA, 95691

Glenn County, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 939 North Humboldt Avenue, Willows, CA, 95988