SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters battled a semi-truck fire on Business 80 Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

The fire occurred just after 10 a.m. on Business 80, west of Arden Way.

No injuries were reported.

Caltrans said northbound traffic was diverted at Arden Way and Exposition Boulevard as fire crews responded.

Lane two remains closed, Caltrans said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.