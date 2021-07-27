Caltrans: Subcontractor killed in crash while preparing for work on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Caltrans subcontractor was killed Monday evening on Highway 99 in a traffic accident, a Caltrans representative told FOX40.

Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, the Caltrans public information officer, said the incident happened as they prepared for overnight work on the highway.

At 9:55 p.m., Caltrans tweeted that the northbound, far-right lane of Highway 99 was closed near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard due to an accident.

All lanes reopened at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Caltrans said.

#TrafficAlert for closure of the right hand lane and MLK exit on NB Highway 99 in Sac due to traffic incident. @CHPSouthSac @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/PYZZ1UuRvq — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.