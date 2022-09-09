PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.

The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be at the Placerville Maintenance Station on 3065 Blairs Lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

Caltrans District 3 is the organizer of the event and the Placerville event is one of four “Dump Days” left on its calendar. Caltrans said it has staff on-site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge, according to an event flyer.

Household garbage and waste that will be accepted on a limited basis are metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, untreated, wood and landscape trimmings. Caltrans will also be accepting electronic waste such as televisions, computer monitors and accessories, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, and microwaves.

Residents will be limited to up to four electronic waste items per vehicle. Household appliances are also accepted.

Caltrans is also accepting tires, six per vehicle, and they must be removed from wheels. Mattresses, box springs and futon mattresses are also acceptable and those must be detached from frame to base and up to four are allowed per vehicle.

According to Caltrans, the following items won’t be accepted at the event:

Treated wood waste

Concrete, dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick, or construction materials

Abestos of any type

Compressed gas

Hazardous waste of any type including paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, or hazardous bases.

Caltrans District 3 is scheduled to hold “Dump Day” events in Marysville on Oct. 15, West Sacramento on Nov. 5, and in Willows in Dec. 17.

Caltrans District 3 has been hosting “Dump Day” events in the Northern California counties it encompasses since 2021.