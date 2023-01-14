(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County.

Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The weather is creating much demand for our next FREE #CleanCA #DumpDay!” Caltrans tweeted.

According to Caltrans, the agency will limit how much of some types of waste will be accepted.

Caltrans said it would limit the following:

•General household garbage and waste such as metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, untreated wood, and landscape trimmings

•Up to four of each of the following types of e-waste: televisions, computer monitors and accessories, VCRs, CD/DVD players,

stereo equipment, microwaves, etc. per vehicle

•Up to six tires per vehicle

•Up to 1/2 a yard of concrete, dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick or construction materials per vehicle

•Up to four of each of the following types of bedding waste: mattresses, box springs, and futon mattresses (detached from frame or base)

per vehicle

•Up to four household appliances per vehicle

Caltrans also said it would not accept treated wood waste, asbestos, compressed gas or hazardous waste.