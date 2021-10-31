Caltrans to test variable speed limits on section of Highway 99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you travel on Highway 99 in Sacramento and Elk Grove, you could see traffic flowing a bit differently.

Starting Monday, Caltrans will begin changing the speed limit on Highway 99 to help limit congestion. Drivers will see 10 variable speed signs in the northbound lanes, from Elk Grove Boulevard to the Highway 50 interchange.

Caltrans said the signs will display speeds that will change based on traffic conditions for that area. The hope is using these signs, along with ramp meters, will reduce stop-and-go traffic and lower the number of rear-end collisions.

Steve Eddy, who drives that stretch of road, is worried there could be back-ups on local roads getting onto the highway.

“If they slow traffic down on the freeway then it’s going to make this even worse,” Eddy said.

Highway 99 has been labelled as one of the most dangerous freeways in the country. In July, a Caltrans subcontractor was killed in a crash while preparing for work on the highway in South Sacramento.

Caltrans will collect data to see if the program helps reduce stop-and-go traffic during high congestion travel times. The pilot program is for six months and then Caltrans will decide if they want to continue it.