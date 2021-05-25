Caltrans: Tower Bridge stuck open after motor malfunctions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are working to repair a broken motor on the Tower Bridge in Sacramento.

The bridge is about three feet above its usual placement, Caltrans told FOX40. It was lifted to let a ship pass through and became stuck.

No obvious signs of progress yet but the estimate from earlier was the bridge could reopen as soon as 10:30 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Xe8z7sLHjQ — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) May 25, 2021

A Caltrans official told FOX40 crews have been working on refurbishing the bridge and the main motor was not in use.

The backup motor, which crews have been relying on during the refurbishing project, malfunctioned and caused the bridge to become stuck.

The bridge is closed to pedestrians and vehicles.

Caltrans expects it to reopen around 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.