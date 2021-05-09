Cal Fire: Big rig fire shuts down westbound I-80 in Placer County, sparks grass fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig fire shut down westbound lanes on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon and started a grass fire, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire officials told FOX40 that both the big rig fire and grass fire are fully contained.

Caltrans announced the highway closure near the Secret Town off-ramp at 2 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted to Gold Run and officials say travelers in the area should expect delays.

No information on how the truck fire started was released but Cal Fire officials say that the fire started another fire that burned 1.1 acres of nearby vegetation.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Placer Hill Fire is on scene to help contain the spread.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office announced at 3:34 p.m., they expect Interstate 80 to be reopened in about three hours.

PCSO responded to another commercial vehicle fire at WB 80/Gold Run earlier this afternoon. Fire extinguished and WB 80 will reopen in approx three hours. #traffic #cawx #fire #PlacerCounty #PCSO pic.twitter.com/gHCLlvRVgz — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) May 9, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.