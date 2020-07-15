Caltrans, UC Davis see some success in reflectors reducing wrong-way accidents

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans said it is making progress in reducing wrong-way accidents after there was a rash of deadly head-on collisions in the Sacramento area.

In just the first six months of 2015, there were 10 wrong-way crashes in Sacramento and San Diego, resulting in several deaths.

Most happened after drivers took the wrong ramp trying to enter a freeway, primarily in the early hours of the morning when there is not much traffic to alert them that they were going the wrong way.

Wrong-way incidents account for just 1% of California’s highway accidents. But they happen often enough and when they do, they can be catastrophic.

On average, 37 people are killed each year in wrong-way collisions. Caltrans says many of them are due to various forms of impaired driving.

That’s why a three-year pilot project came up with what turned out to be effective safety measures, including a variety of signs.

“We tried the wrong-way signs in different spacing and sizes. We also had 24-hour flashing LED runway signs,” said Caltrans spokesperson Kerstin Tomlinson.

Caltrans even tried motion detecting cameras that turned on flashing warning signs for wrong-way drivers and notified the California Highway Patrol whenever it happened.

It turns out, one of the most effective measures was low tech: road reflectors that shine red for wrong-way drivers.

“San Diego County, they reduced the number of wrong-way drivers by 44%,” Tomlinson explained.

Engineers at the University of California, Davis’ Advanced Highway Maintenance and Construction Technology Research Center used video imaging that looked beyond the points of entry to see when drivers became confused.

“We provided a more holistic view of what could impact a driver’s confusion,” said Bahram Ravani, a UC Davis distinguished professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Road geometry, lighting and signage can all cause a wrong decision. Ravani said safety measures farther away from the highway entry point showed potential.

“The data showed there was a tremendous reduction in the number of confusion and wrong-way events,” he told FOX40.

Some of the more automated safety measures are still being evaluated for practicality and effectiveness. But the wrong-way road reflectors were put in place statewide even before the study was finished.

“It was a low-cost solution to a high-consequence problem,” Tomlinson said.