VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A CalTrans worker was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Vacaville, according to CHP Golden Gate.

CHP Solano said that westbound Interstate 80 at Laguna Valley Road was closed due to the accident.

A motorist reported they saw a car passing vehicles on the right hit a pedestrian, according to CHP.

According to CHP, the suspect is in custody.

A source confirmed that the CalTrans worker was female and had just started on the job within the last 6 months.