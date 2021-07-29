Cameras capture duo slipping vacuums into toy boxes at Auburn Target

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of stealing from an Auburn Target by concealing pricey vacuums in children’s toy boxes.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a loss prevention officer at a Target in Auburn spotted a couple in the infant toy section of the store taking toys out of their boxes.

Surveillance cameras captured the man taking Dyson vacuums off the shelf while the woman appears to stand as a lookout. The sheriff’s office said the pair then slipped the vacuums into the toy boxes.

The alleged thieves used self-checkout to scan the toy boxes with the vacuums hidden inside, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, the Dyson vacuums were valued at roughly $1,000. Sheriff’s office investigators later found the items on OfferUp.

The next day, the sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the pair when they returned to the store.

They were identified as 31-year old Denelle Long and 24-year old William Hammond, from Citrus Heights. Investigators said the Citrus Heights duo had stolen from other area Targets.

They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy, as well as possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the illicit drug in their vehicle.