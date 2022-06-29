(KTXL) — A book about the Camp Fire is getting developed into a movie by Jamie Lee Curtis and production company Blumhouse, according to a report from Deadline.

The feature film is expected to be based on the book “Paradise: One’s Town’s Struggle To Survive an American Wildfire” written by Lizzie Johnson, who previously worked as a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle.

The film’s plot will feature stories of bus driver Kevin McKay and school teacher Mary Ludwig, who helped navigate a bus with nearly two dozen elementary school children through the deadly fire, Deadline reported.

According to Deadline, Johnson, who is now a staff writer at the Washington Post, is an executive producer of the film.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue sharing the story of Paradise and its people,” Johnson said in a tweet where she tagged Curtis.

Curtis, a California native, will produce the film with Blumhouse through her production company Comet Pictures.

“When I heard Lizzie Johnson on NPR, and then read her amazing book, I knew that I wanted to be able to turn this story into a film and explore the human elements, tragedies and bravery that only a film can do, ’ Curtis told Deadline. “I’m gratified that my parents at Blumhouse agreed.”

The Camp Fire began on Nov. 8, 2018, and destroyed 18,804 structures in the town of Paradise. It was 100% contained on Nov. 25, 2018. The fire was ignited by a faulty electrical transmission line and killed 85 people along with injuring 12 other civilians and five firefighters.

The fire burned over 153,000 acres, making it the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history, according to CAL FIRE.

In May, community members and donors broke ground for a memorial that will honor the 85 people who died during the fire.

The memorial is called Hope Plaza, a $1.5 million donor-funded project, that will be located at Sky Way and Foster Road.