Camp Fire survivors react to news of PG&E’s role in Dixie Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – News of PG&E’s possible role in starting the Dixie Fire is rekindling emotions from those who survived the deadliest fire in California’s history, a fire that was ultimately blamed on faulty PG&E equipment.

“It is sending a lot of people into a frenzy because of course, it brings up bad memories,” said Vickie Martin. “They are thinking about all their items that they could lose all over again, it’s just like a fluke, you know happening all over again”

Martin and Holly St. Denis are from nearby Magalia, a community also ravaged by the Camp Fire in November of 2018.

“It started in that same area, and you would have thought they would have been on that checked it, done whatever they had to do to make it safe, especially in that area,” St. Denis said.

The Dixie fire is burning in a very remote area off of Highway 70 in Butte County.

The majority of the structures along Highway 70 are PG&E power plants.