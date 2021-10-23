Campfire restrictions lifted for Eldorado National Forest

A plume of smoke generated by the Caldor Fire rises behind Silver Lake in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PLACERVILLE, Calif — Campers in the Eldorado National Forest are now allowed to have campfires again.

The restrictions were put in place earlier in the year because of dry conditions, but now have been lifted due to the recent rain.

Visitors still need to get a valid California campfire permit to have a fire, including gas stoves.

To get a permit, tap or click here.

U.S. Forest officials are reminding visitors that multiple roads and trails in the Eldorado National Forest are still closed because of the damage caused by the Caldor Fire.

Tap or click here for full information on roads closed due to the Caldor Fire.