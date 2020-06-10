Campgrounds begin to reopen as summer approaches

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — This camping season has gotten off to a rough start because of the pandemic lockdown but things are looking up for foothill campgrounds this week.

It has been oddly quiet at Rollins Lake near Colfax where summer normally brings out family campers following the end of school.

But it won’t be that way for long.

“Campers come on out because I’m so excited to have you all back out here,” said campground worker Lori Musco.

Nevada County health officials gave the OK to reopen on Friday. As with other stage 3 openings, it’s up to the public health officer in each county to approve the restart of activities like camping.

Much of the activity Tuesday at the Greenhorn Campground on the lake was in the office. There, staff was going over 20 pages of safety rules the state created to allow campgrounds to reopen.

It’s a small price to pay considering campgrounds were shut down during the kick-off of the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Rules at Greenhorn include social distancing and no big campfire groups or sports activities like volleyball. The campground store will be closed and boat rentals are out.

Purchased firewood and ice will be delivered to campsites.

Cleaning protocols are extensive and all workers will wear masks — a small sacrifice if it means reopening the campground.

And the word is spreading to regulars.

“Today was the first day of normalcy where I’m selling sites again instead of just answering a lot of phone calls and a lot of messages, saying we’re not open yet,” Musco said.

The campground is fully booked for Friday.

There has been a morale boost for workers knowing the end of the lockdown is near. Although they may have to police camper behavior, they expect that the chance to be outdoors will make their job easy.