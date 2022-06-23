SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is in a “water alert,” which asks residents and businesses to reduce water usage by 20%, but the city still wants people to keep trees healthy by watering them.

According to the city, trees do not fall under the city’s watering schedule. Lawns and landscapes, however, fall under those rules, which only allow for watering two days per week.

The city said it wants residents to still water trees because they “don’t come back as easily or quickly as lawns do.” They also recommend making tree-watering a priority.

“We have to keep our city of trees healthy through the drought,” William Granger, a conservation coordinator with the City’s Department of Utilities, said.

Sacramento listed a few ways to keep trees healthy, even with watering restrictions.

Use a moisture meter to check the soil before watering

Water trees separately using a “soaker” hose or drip irrigation and soak 12 to 18 inches below the soil surface

Add mulch to prevent evaporation and protect roots from heat

Moisture meters help take the guesswork out of watering. Once pushed into the soil, the moisture meter will show if it is “dry, moist or wet.”

For mulch, the Sacramento Tree Foundation recommends using wood chips.

“When natural wood chips are applied in a 4-6″ thick layer, their different sizes allow them to lock together to form a stable mat of mulch that blocks weeds, saves water, and won’t wash or blow away,” the foundation says on its website.

For more information on how to care for trees, visit the Sacramento Tree Foundation.