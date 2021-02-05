Candlelight vigil in Sacramento honors those who died in major storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members in Sacramento came together Friday night to remember the six homeless victims who died during last week’s winter storm.

A candlelight vigil was held at Sacramento City Hall in their honor.

People in attendance then marched to the Board of Supervisors administration building, calling on county leaders to act with the same sense of urgency the mayor and city council showed last week.

Just this week, the Sacramento Homeless Union also called for the resignation of Mayor Darrell Steinberg after the city failed to open emergency warming centers during last week’s storms.