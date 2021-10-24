Canyon mudslides close Hwy 70 in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Mudslides in the Feather River Canyon near Oroville forced the closure of Highway 70 at Deadwood Road.

The California Highway Patrol announced on social media that closure is expected to be extended due to the weather without information on when it will reopen.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, trees falling in numerous locations, and several roadways that are now flooded. If you can stay home and off the roads today, Please Do. If you do have to drive today, please use extreme caution and never drive through a flooded roadway,” CHP officials said.