SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The legal battle between Capital Christian High School and the Sac-Joaquin Section ended after the two sides reached an agreement Tuesday.

Capital Christian is eligible to compete in the playoffs if it wins enough games to qualify after the school’s football program was handed a postseason ban last July. The section imposed the ban after the program competed in a club league and used the school’s facilities during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The program was banned for the 2021 and 2022 postseasons by SJS officials and was also placed in a three-year probation period through the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Although a deal has been reached, the legal process is currently being finalized, according to a statement sent to FOX40.

“We are grateful to have reached an agreement with the Sac-Joaquin Section that allows our football team to compete in the playoffs going forward,” The Capital Christian Center Leadership Team said in a statement. “We love our students and remain committed to providing the best opportunities available for them to succeed in athletics and in life. While the agreement is being finalized through the legal process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

In late April, the school filed a lawsuit against the California Interscholastic Federation claiming the state’s governing body for high school sports violated the school’s constitutional rights after the football program was issued a postseason ban.

The school claimed in its lawsuit that it was targeted, along with other private Christian schools, which formed club teams when high school sports were shut down during the pandemic.

Not only was the football team handed sanctions, but the school’s entire athletic program was also placed on probation through the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

In November, just four days before the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, a Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled against the school’s request for an appeal of the ban.

The Capital Christian Cougars finished the 2021 season with a 7-3 record and went 6-0 in its league.