Capital Christian football faces probation, playoff bans after judge’s ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A judge ruled against Capital Christian High School’s request for a preliminary injunction, meaning for right now, the football team will not be allowed to play playoff football.

Capital Christian has been placed on probation, with playoff bans for this year and next.

Monday’s ruling came in the school’s case against the California Interscholastic Federation’s Sac-Joaquin Section. The section banned the Capital Christian from postseason play after ruling the school violated section coronavirus rules through its involvement with a club football team.

A Sacramento County judge had recently granted the school a temporary restraining order against the section.

“We’ve been asking for a definition for school teams versus club teams,” Capital Christian athletic director Aaron Garcia told FOX40 back in late October. “We ask for the last year and we ask for that this year, and even trying to figure out what bylaw they have the biggest problem with, and really haven’t ever been given clarity on that.”