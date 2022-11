SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capitol Christmas tree arrived in Sacramento near the west steps of the State Capitol on Thursday.

The tree stands at 65 feet and is from the community of Camino in the Sierra Nevada.

Courtesy Eytan Wallace

In the next few weeks, the tree will be placed in front of the Capitol and decorated and will then be illuminated at a later date by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This year’s Capitol Christmas tree is 65 feet tall. It arrived via truck from the mountain community of Camino. 🎄 —> pic.twitter.com/Bkvy62cfLU — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) November 4, 2022

The tree will be lit up and on display throughout the holidays.