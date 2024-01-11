(FOX40.COM) — According to the Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement, the Capitol Park Hotel will be reopening as a permanent housing option for people dealing with homelessness.

The hotel, now named “St. Clare at Capitol Park,” will feature over 130 studio apartments that contain a bathroom, kitchenette with “special safety features” built into the appliances and more.

Some of the amenities included in the renovated building are a community room, meeting areas for individual and group settings, and on-site bicycle parking. There will also be on-site resident services provided by both Sacramento County and WellSpace Health, property management, and around-the-clock desk clerk service.



Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “It is gratifying to see these dollars going to work helping some of the most vulnerable people suffering on our streets.”

St. Clare (Image: City of Sacramento Mayor’s Office)

“More permanent housing, more shelter, and assertive enforcement of our city ordinances are combining to help more people and reduce the impacts of unsheltered homelessness on our community,” he added.

The transformation of the Capitol Park Hotel was completed by Mercy Housing California, a San Francisco-based organization that is considered “the nation’s largest nonprofit affordable housing developer.”

The mayor’s office said that St. Clare is the second permanent supportive housing complex to open in Sacramento within the last two months. Sacramento Central Studios, 11th and H Streets, opened in December.