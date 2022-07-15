SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Norwood and Main avenues left a 16-year-old dead Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sacramento police, the car that crashed had been leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said the car was going at least 100 mph while on the freeway.

Officers, at one point, lost sight of the car, the sheriff’s office said. The car was later found by sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies reportedly tried to pull the car over, but it refused to stop and the chase continued. The car then crashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old was killed in the crash. Authorities had previously said one person was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear if that was the 16-year-old or a passenger in the car.

The sheriff’s office also could not confirm how many people were in the car or if the teen who died was a passenger or bystander.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating, and residents are asked to avoid the area.