FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The patient has been extricated from the vehicle and transported to North Bay Hospital, according to CHP.