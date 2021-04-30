Car crash causes power outage for some Vacaville residents

The Latest (8:41 p.m.):

According to PG&E, less than a dozen people are still affected by the power outage.

Original story below:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A car crash in Fairfield has resulted in a power outage for 5,690 people in Vacaville.

According to officials, a major crash on Vanden Road in Fairfield is the cause of the outage.

Fairfield Fire Department is currently at the scene of the crash, the cause of which has not yet been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid Vanden Road between Cannon and One Lake for the next four hours.

The number of vehicles and persons involved in the crash has not been released.

Power is expected to be restored around 8:45 p.m.