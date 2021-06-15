Car crash ignites vegetation fire off Highway 50 near Prairie City Road

Metro fire crews work to extinguish vegetation fire that began after a solo-vehicle crash on June 15, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento)

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – A solo car crash off Highway 50 ignited a vegetation fire in Sacramento County Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 west of Prairie City Road.

Officials say a Nissan sedan traveled off the highway and flipped over down the embankment before landing on its roof.

The car began to catch on fire but the female driver inside was able to crawl out and get to a safe location, according to CHP.

Fire from the car quickly spread to surrounding vegetation but Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews were able to put out the blaze, according to officials.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor and moderate injuries.

No details on what caused the crash were released.