Car crash injures five people in Rio Linda, CHP says

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says five people were injured in Rio Linda Saturday after a car crash. 

Officers believe a white van ran a stop sign while driving on West Fourth Street. The van hit a red sedan that was driving on West M Street, according to CHP. 

The driver of the van and two adults in the red sedan had moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital. 

According to CHP, there were two children in the sedan who were injured by their seat belts. 

CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor. 

