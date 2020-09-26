Car crash involving 18-year-old and alcohol leads to Tracy bartender’s arrest

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tracy bartender was arrested by Alcohol Beverage Control agents Friday after an investigation into who supplied minors with alcohol, leading to a May crash.

ABC says that on May 29, 18-year-old Daxtin Dibble and 20-year-old Brandin Farmer were drinking at Banta Inn.

Later that night, ABC says Dibble crashed his truck on El Rancho Road near Canal Boulevard and seriously injured his head.

After an investigation into who gave Dibble alcohol, ABC agents arrested 44-year-old Hollie Simms.

Simms faces misdemeanor charges and Banta Inn will face disciplinary action against their license, according to ABC.