ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin firefighters and Pacific Gas and Electric workers had to work together Wednesday night after a crash knocked down a power pole.

Due to the crash, power in the Sierra College and Interstate 80 area will be out for a while, according to fire officials.

Officials say a small fire started but firefighters couldn’t extinguish it until PG&E de-energized the power lines.

Fire officials say no one was injured.