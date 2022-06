FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center.

A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside with a car against side of the building.

There is no further information at this time.