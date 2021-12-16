Car crashes into living room of firehouse in Citrus Heights as firefighters sit inside

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento firehouse in Citrus Heights was hit by a car Wednesday night.

The fire department said the car struck the living room of Firehouse 27, which is on Grand Oaks Boulevard near Oak Forest Street. The fire crew was sitting in the living room at the time, but Metro Fire said there were no injuries.

“Thankfully there were no injuries, but unfortunately the vehicle did flee the incident,” Metro Fire said.



According to Metro Fire, the car caused an intrusion of about 2 feet into the firehouse. Personnel from their Facilities Division later went to check the damage and make sure the building was still structurally safe.

They are also making sure that a new wall and window can be installed, which should be done by Friday.

Our Facilities team does an outstanding job servicing all of our firehouses and other buildings at Metro Fire. Whether it be ensuring our firehouse kitchens are operational to cook meals for the crews, the HVAC is up and running to keep our members warm or cool throughout the year, our electrical systems are able to keep up with the demand, or structural incidents such as this. We are so grateful for your hard work, dedication, professionalism and service to our Metro Fire family. Metro Fire

Metro Fire did not mention anything about the car or the driver.