YOLO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A person died Thursday after a car crashed into a canal in Yolo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the car went off the road on Jefferson Boulevard near Babel Slough Road. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was submerged in the water.

A dive and rescue team was called but ultimately not needed.

The CHP said one person was extracted from the car but later died. A dog was saved from the vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating how the car crashed into the canal. The name of the deceased person has not yet been released.

