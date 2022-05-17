ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A car drove into Sully’s Bar and Restaurant in Rocklin Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Rocklin Firefighters Facebook page.

An employee of the restaurant that spoke with FOX40 said that a few diners were inside of the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Photos shared by Rocklin Firefighters show a sedan-style car with its front end through the restaurant wall.

There were no injuries and the owners are already working on fixing the building to get their business back in operation, according to the Rocklin Firefighters.

The Firefighters did not mention what caused the car to crash into the restaurant.