VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 7-year-old child was hospitalized after a car was struck with gunfire on Interstate 80 just outside of Vacaville.

FOX40 has confirmed multiple bullet holes appear on the vehicle, and that the child was hit by at least one of them.

The child was driven to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

A tweet shows footage of the car arriving at the hospital with the California Highway Patrol arriving nearby. The caption reads “Happening Now In Solano County I80 Freeway Shooting Just Outside Vacaville With Infant Child Hit!!! Infant Was Transported In The Car Hit By 40 Caliber Rounds”.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting and what condition the child is in.

There is no further information at this time.