MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police are looking for witnesses or video of a crash that killed a bicyclist on Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Woodland Avenue. Police said 38-year-old Michelle Johnson was riding her bike northbound on Yellowstone Avenue and was struck while crossing Woodland Avenue.

Johnson was severely injured and taken to hospital where she later died.

According to police, the driver of the car, 51-year-old Christina Castillo, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

The crash still remains under investigation and officers are hoping to find witnesses or video of the moments leading up to the deadly incident.

If residents see the bicyclist or a black 2017 Acura ILX, they are asked to save the video and contact Officer Kyle Johnson at 209-572-9592.