ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after home surveillance video recorded her setting a vehicle on fire in Placer County Monday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 20s started the fire on Hideaway Loop near Canal Road in Alta at around 2:30 p.m.

The fire spread to a nearby cabin with two people inside.

Deputies said the two people were able to leave the cabin without any injuries and the woman who set the fire fled into nearby woods.

Deputies posted just after 6:30 p.m. that the woman was taken into custody.

No additional information about the people involved were released.

This story is developing.