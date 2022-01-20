Car gets into head-on collision trying to pass school bus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash involving a school bus in Sacramento County injured three people early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Malibu was driving behind a school bus on Jackson Road near Latrobe Road around 6:35 a.m. According to the CHP, the Malibu crossed solid double-yellow lines in an attempt to pass the bus.

While trying to pass the bus, the Malibu hit a Chevy Spark head-on. The CHP said the Malibu then hit the left front of the school bus and ended up overturned in a field.

(Photo by California Highway Patrol)

The driver of the Malibu and a passenger were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. First responders also took the driver of the Spark, who had moderate injuries, to the hospital.

No children were on the school bus that was hit and the driver was not injured.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, which was struck by debris, was not injured.