The Latest (Monday, April 5):

10:35 a.m.

Galt police say the train tracks have been cleared and Twin Cities Road has reopened.

Original story below:

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are responding to a collision between a train and vehicle near Twin Cities Road and Midway Avenue, near Galt.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The area is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story.