Car hits 1-year-old in Stockton, drives away; boy in critical condition

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 1-year-old child was seriously injured Sunday when Stockton police say he was struck by a car that drove away from the scene.

The 1-year-old in an undated photo provided by a family member.

The boy was hit on East Ninth Street, near South Phelps Street, just before 6 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and the 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. By Monday, police told The Record he was in critical condition.

Police say witnesses described the car as a silver sedan.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. You can also call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.