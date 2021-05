A car in East Sacramento overturned and rolled more than 20 feet down an embankment. (Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a car overturned and rolled down an East Sacramento embankment Friday evening.

According to CHP, the crash happened on Sunset Avenue near Main Avenue, with the car rolling more than 20 feet.

Officers say the driver “luckily” only suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

CHP did not say how the crash occurred.