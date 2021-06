CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Surveillance video at a Ceres gas station captured a car slamming into a gas station pump and going airborne for a few feet.

The Ceres Fire Department responded to scene after reports that the gas pump and car were on fire.

According to the fire department, the car was on Highway 99 when it veered into the gas station. Despite the crash and fire, no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished, and it did not spread to any other cars or the building.

HEART-STOPPING VIDEO: A driver slams into a gas station in Ceres, California after veering off Highway 99, jumping the curve, and hitting a gas pump on 4th Street, according to firefighters. The pump then burst into flames. Crews say amazingly, no injuries were reported. @fox40 pic.twitter.com/kEtG957HtC — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 28, 2021