(KTXL) — A community rallied together in Vacaville to hold a car wash in order to fundraise money after four people were killed in a crash in Idaho.

Organizers say the money will be used to return 22-year-olds Juan Pablo, Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 26-year-old Melissa Rojas-Carrasco and Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco to California and pay for funeral costs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Pablo and the Rojas-Carrasco sisters.