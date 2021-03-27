Caravan in Sacramento protests against recent Asian-hate crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The streets of Sacramento were filled with a caravan of peaceful protesters Saturday.

Supporters held signs and honked their horns in solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and in reaction to the rise of recent anti-Asian hate crimes.

“It’s not just a local incident. It’s not an isolated incident. It is a systemic issue,” said Nico Vaccaro, part of the Answer Coalition.

The caravan was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Answer Coalition.

“We really wanna show and send out our solidarity to the Asian community, the Asian American community. That these horrific violent white supremacists hate crimes are happening all over the United States,” said Nghin Nguyen, who is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The protest caravan was one of many happening in more than 50 cities today, as part of a national day of action, demanding an end to anti-Asian racist violence and an end to violence against women.

“We are here to stand in solidarity, with our Asian brothers and sisters, the AAPI community, here in Sacramento, California, and the United States of America,” said Natalia Itzali, with the Brown Berets.

We’ve seen Sacramento Asian-owned businesses targeted, plagued with vandalism and graffiti.

In a recent shooting in Atlanta, where eight people were killed, six of the victims were Asian women.

And there have been assaults on Asians, many who are elderly, in the Bay Area and across the states.

“Anti-Asian violence has been going on for a long, long time. And a lot of people don’t believe that Asian people, Asian Americans experience racism. And white supremacists violence.” Nguyen said.

In the past several weeks, there have been attacks on Asian folks here and across the country.

“It doesn’t just affect the Chinese people, the Chinese community. It affects the broader Asian community. And so we really want to say to the United States government, their foreign policy towards China, you’re increasing hostility. It is causing fear and hate amongst the community,” Vaccaro said.

During the pandemic, they say there’s been an increase in anti-Asian sentiment, tied to rhetoric and false beliefs surrounding the origins of the coronavirus.

“It’s important to remember that we are all part of the medicine, we are white, red, black, and yellow. We are all connected. We’re brothers and sisters. We must stand against white supremacy, hate, and hate crimes,” Itzali said.