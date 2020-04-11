Care workers make house calls for students with special needs

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — In California alone there are more than 160,000 students with developmental disabilities. Those students are now without any special education classes or services because of the stay-at-home order.

For many, it now falls squarely on the shoulder of parents who have spent the last month sheltering in place.

Care workers have been making house calls to drop off essential supplies and if even just for a moment, trying to put a smile on everyone’s face.

“We absolutely miss them every day. I mean this is what we do. This is what we love doing,” said Rebekah Miranda, a program manager at United Cerebral Palsy.

Friday’s stop was in Antelope. UCP dropped off essential supplies to Nick Masters and his mother who have been sheltering in place for a month now.

“To see people and faces and smiles, it’s been a little bit trying but we’re doing fine. And (Nick’s) a great person to be at home with,” said Jill Masters. “And in fact, the other day he said to me, ‘Mama, I make myself happy.’”

And this is not the only interaction they are having with their students.

“We’re calling our folks every day. We’re FaceTiming. We’re writing them letters,” Miranda told FOX40. “We’re doing this and delivering care packages and just trying to keep that socialization going with our folks and make it easier during this time.”

UCP says they are performing about 80 house calls per week.

“He adores each and every one of them, and I think, I’m pretty sure they adore him too,” said Masters.