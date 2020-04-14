Carmichael bridal shop helps brides find their perfect wedding dress using virtual appointments

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — With only essential businesses allowed to stay open, some owners are getting creative to continue serving their clients.

Jessica Marler is eager to say “yes” to her dream dress.

“If you have that dress in the back that you think nobody would ever wear, that’s probably the one I’ll want,” Marler explained.

But with bridal shops closing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, getting a gown for her December wedding turned into a tricky task, especially since orders can take several months to come in.

“I couldn’t find any solution and then people started getting creative,” she told FOX40.

That’s where Bride To Be Couture in Carmichael came in. The business has taken in-person sales virtual.

“To bring back the joy and the fun of what this is really about,” said Alex Parina, Bride To Be Couture’s marketing manager.

Stylists will first meet with brides through video chat to ask them about their unique tastes.

“The second step, of course, is the stylist has already chosen gowns for this particular bride,” Parina said.

They will put the gowns on mannequins or a staff member to walk customers through the details.

“Then once the bride has figured out the dresses she wants to try on, we have the option to ship the dresses to the bride or curbside pick-up,” Parina said.

Marler said she plans to pick up her potential gowns Monday evening and host a Zoom party to try them on with all of her best friends.

“They get to be a part of it,” she said.

It is not the path to “I do” she ever could have planned but it is still a special one, nonetheless.

“This is such a unique story to tell, right?” Marler said. “In the midst of all this, this is how we dealt with this. This is what was different.”

Bride To Be Couture says customers can get up to three gowns delivered at a time to try on at home. Click or tap here to book a virtual appointment.