Carmichael employee says customer hurled racial slurs at him after being asked to wait outside for food

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — There were tense moments at a Carmichael restaurant Saturday after an employee said a customer called him racial slurs.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to BurgerIM on Fair Oaks Boulevard for the incident.

The employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared videos with FOX40 showing what happened as employees told the customer he had to wait outside or in his car for his food.

The employee said the customer, who was apparently with his son, was asked to leave roughly 10 times.

He said that is when the customer became upset and yelled racial slurs pertaining to Asian Americans. At one point, the employee claims the customer told him to “go back to China.”

Eventually, the customer is seen throwing a cup full of soda and the employee responds by jumping up on the counter. The video shows him getting down and punches are thrown.

When asked if he had ever experienced anything like what happened Saturday, the employee said never.

“Not ever, I have been doing restaurants for over 8 years now and I’ve dealt with unruly customers who have to have it their way, but a racist one? No that’s a first,” he responded.

Deputies say a no trespassing notice was issued against the customer so he cannot come back to the business.

“To me it is 2020 and people need to grow up, learn to be humble and accept everyone,” the employee told FOX40.

A GoFundMe has been set up as the family who owns the restaurant pursues legal action.