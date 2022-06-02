CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday morning, fire crews with Sac Metro Fire worked quickly to extinguish a grass fire near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Gibbons Drive in Carmichael, with help from residents.

When resident Zeke Mueller was notified by a neighbor of the fire across the street from his home, he grabbed a garden hose and began spraying down the flames in an effort to keep them from he and his neighbors home.

“I was dead asleep and my neighbor came ramming down my door almost,” Mueller said. “I get up and I look out the window and I was like ‘that is a big fire’.”

Fellow neighbor Marc Nickerson said that after smelling the smoke, seeing the orange glow of the flames and making sure his family was safe, he began knocking on his neighbors door to alert them of the fire.

“I was in my office and I smelt smoke all of a sudden and I looked at my blinds and I saw the orange glow,” Nickerson said. “I ran and told my wife ‘he we got to grab the kids and are emergency bag’.”

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and are in the final stages of mopping up the remains of the early morning blaze.