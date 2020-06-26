Carmichael girl, 9, relearning to walk, talk after stroke

CARMICHEAL, Calif. (KTXL) — A 9-year-old girl was back home in Carmichael after a month in the hospital recovering from a stroke.

Macie Floyd was, by all accounts, healthy before the stroke and doctors are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

“We’re like, ‘A stroke? She’s 9 years old!’” said Macie’s father, Chris Floyd.

Chris said it all started when she was swimming with her cousins on May 30.

“We looked over and Macie was kind of flopped over on the pool deck,” Chris told FOX40. “So, I ran over there and picked her up and she couldn’t respond. And her eyes were rolling around in the her head.”

Macie’s mother, Jenna Floyd, said they were told to prepare for the possibility that she wouldn’t walk.

“We’ve been told, like, ‘Just prepare for, you know, she might be able to walk again. She probably won’t get her fine motor skills back in her right hand,’” said Jenna.

But Macie is a fighter. She went through physical, occupational and speech therapy to relearn the basics, like walking and talking.

“We’re just so thankful. There’s just been a lot of people praying for her and we’ve definitely felt it,” Jenna said through tears.

Currently, the use of her left hand is limited and her speech isn’t completely back.

They believe it all started with vasculitis.

“It’s the swelling of blood vessels. That’s all it means, it’s the swelling of blood vessels,” explained Chris. “And the swelling of this blood vessel just happened to be in her brain. But they don’t know why the swelling was there.”

Macie is working every day to get stronger, while doctors and family work to get to the bottom of why it happened.

Her parents are also hoping someone hears their story who knows how to prevent this from happening again.

“I just can’t sit here,” said Jenna. “I’ve got to keep finding answers any way that I can.”

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.